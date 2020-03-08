Apple iPhone Fold Design Leaks and Comparison with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr

Apple iPhone Fold is still not a reality whereas the main competitors are already coming up with the second model of their foldable smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr are the latest addition to the lineup of smartphones that can be folded in half for a compact and unique experience.

Meanwhile, Apple is still busy making other tech accessories such as the new AirPods, Powerbeats, and Smart Keyboards for the 2020 iPad Pro. But that doesn’t mean that the Cupertino based tech giant won’t ever release a foldable iPhone and several patent reports are claiming that such devices are under work. There is a new concept Apple iPhone Fold design which shows that it could very well be the clear winner of the foldable smartphone market.

Apple iPhone Fold Design Leaks or Concept Video

The latest leaked iPhone fold design has come from a Toronto-based Instagram user named Iskander Utebayev which has gone viral on social media. The video shows the clamshell device alleged to be iPhone fold in its folded form which has a high-resolution outer display spanning over the entire width of the backside of the upper half when in folded form.

The folded screen looks like a mirror when it’s turned off, which could happen due to the dual side display screen. There is also a camera module with several cameras that can be seen on the top side when the display is turned on. When the device is opened, the hinge connecting the two sides is totally disappeared and the hinge area shows the Apple logo and iPhone branding.

Apple iPhone Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr

Apple iPhone fold contains a hinge that is way sleeker than Motorola Razr and disappears when the device is opened, just like the Galaxy Z Flip. The main difference between Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr in respect to iPhone Fold is that it opens up to be a huge smartphone which needs two hands to operate, as opposed to a regular size mobile phone. Also, there are no extra buttons, bezels or home button in the Apple iPhone fold, making it way better than Samsung and Motorola folding smartphones.