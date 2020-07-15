Premium smartphone makers have been selling an entry-level product with mid-range specs and budget-friendly costs. Apple has joined this race since the first iPhone SE in 2016, but it did not launch a successor until this year.

People are questioning, will iPhone make this mid-range product a series?

iPhone SE 3 Release Date

Shortly after the release of the second-generation iPhone SE, reports claimed that Apple was planning to release a larger model. Not surprisingly, the new iPhone SE uses the same form factor as the iPhone 8. Apple is likely to have at least considered developing an iPhone SE Plus that looks similar to the iPhone 8 Plus.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple’s plans for iPhone SE Plus was moved to the second half of 2021. However, according to reports, the company has started its development and planned to release it earlier next year.

Kuo ‘s comments on the SE Plus iPhone can be interpreted in two ways. It reveals that Apple could have been hit hard by a pandemic. It leads to Apple postponing the product for more than a year. Another way to look at it is that it could have opened up a new chance for Apple to start launching a mid-range smartphone for at least two years in a row.

iPhone SE 3 Price

The iPhone SE 2020’s price starts at $399 with 64GB storage, but the cost can go as much as $549 for a 256GB internal memory. Reports say that iPhone SE 3 price would be similar as the significant difference is only at the screen size.