Apple Might Launch New iPad Models Soon

Apple is planning to launch two new iPad models, according to Macrumors. The first model is a 10.8-inch iPad, while the second one is smaller, at 8.5-inch in size.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable source reported this rumor. However, he did not specify if the 10.8-inch iPad will be the upgrade of the iPad series or the iPad Air series. For the smaller model, he confirmed that it will be a new iPad mini. He also mentioned that Apple will include the latest 20W power adapter for both models.

In a previous report, Kuo stated that Apple is planning to stop including a power adaptor and EarPods in its 2020 iPhones. Also, the company is planning to remove the power adaptor from the new iPhone SE by the end of this year. People on social media have been complaining regarding this decision.

Last week, Apple launched iPadOS 14 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020. It also introduced a new feature called Universal Search to iPadOS 14. This feature enables users to search for contacts, documents, or anything within an app that supports this feature. It also has an Android-like compact call notification, popping up on top of the screen without interrupting an ongoing task.

Apple has also announced the iOS 14, WatchOS 7 software updates at WWDC.