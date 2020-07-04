Apple Provides The Best Security System Ever for Its iOS 14

You may have heard about mobile apps spying on people’s activity on their device, iPhone is fighting this activity in its latest iOS 14. In the latest OS update, Apple is making several improvements and ensuring the devices’ security more than ever.

More Control and Security Related Notification

In the previous iOS versions, an app requires user’s permission to be able to access certain data in the device. The latest iOS 14 allows more control over app permissions. This update allows apps access only to certain photos instead of the entire library. For their location, users can also choose the approximate location instead of a precise coordinate.

Another issue about apps “listening” to users’ devices have been around for several years. Some users claimed that they were talking about a certain topic and suddenly they received numerous ads related to the topic. For this issue, Apple is adding a recording indicator that will notify the user whenever an app is using their devices’ mic or camera. Users can also find the triggering app on the Control Center.

Developers’ Report on Data Collection



The App Store also receive an update in the iOS 14. In this version, developers have to show crucial privacy data they are collecting and tracking. “Developers self-report their privacy practices, including data collected by the developer and used to track you across companies, in a simple, easy-to-read format,” Apple said. However, this feature will be available at a later update this year.

Safari to Monitor Password

The Apple-made browser Safari will also help to secure users’ accounts. The OS update will introduce a password monitoring feature. If their password is available in the data breach, users will receive a notification.

”To do this, Safari uses strong cryptographic techniques to regularly check derivations of your passwords against a list of breached passwords in a secure and private way that doesn’t reveal your password information — even to Apple,” the company explained. iOS 14 will be released in the fall.