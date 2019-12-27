Apple to Buy Netflix, Disney Plus is also in Huge Trouble for the Upcoming Streaming Wars

Apple has entered the stream service industry by launching Apple TV+ and there are only a handful of shows which are costing them too much without any significant return income. But Apple has bigger plans, the Cupertino based tech giant is making so much profit by selling iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and other devices that it can easily buy and take over any of the streaming services.

Me: It's on Apple TV.

Dad: We don't have that.

Me: You bought an iPhone. You get it free for a year. It's a streaming service.

Dad: I don't want another streaming service.

Me: It's free.

Dad: We don't want it. We have too many.

Me: It's FREE.

Dad: No. No more streaming services! — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) December 25, 2019

The biggest industry analyst has predicted that Apple can go big and buy Netflix or even Disney and it would totally change the streaming wars. While Disney Plus is new and doing great, Apple entering the industry can create trouble for the streaming service and ultimately it will be the customers who will suffer and have to pay a high price for the content.

Apple can Buy Netflix or Disney

Disney Plus and Netflix are two of the biggest streaming giants right now whose content library is expanding at a rapid pace. While it may take some time for Disney to have more original shows, their movies will make it up for that and very soon they will get the license back for most of their properties. Apple is new to the field and doesn’t have much experience of producing shows and movies as evident from the high budget show they have created for Apple TV+.

So what happens when Apple realizes their streaming service is struggling to compete? Think about it. They have the funds but they aren't making waves there. My guess is they'll buy out one of their competitors. But Disney has Hulu. Amazon Prime isn't going anywhere. Netflix. — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) December 24, 2019

However, Apple has so much cash in its hand that it can easily purchase Netflix or Disney and let them handle the creative part while they handle the business aspect. Apple TV+ was more of a test feature to see whether the company can expand in the streaming service field and from the looks of it, they will either hire an experienced content creator or buy an existing one like Netflix or Disney.

Streaming Services will Take Over the Theaters

Apple entering the streaming service is not a problem but if they start to take over their opponents, it could create huge trouble. With so much competition and so many services, not everyone will survive and mergers will happen. Apple is slowly losing its stronghold in the smartphone department and hence looking at alternate business and streaming services is one of them.

There will be a time when only a handful of services will remain and the rest of them will be merged or taken over by the corporate giants. Everyone knows that there is nothing cheap at Apple, imagine the pricing of subscription when the streaming wars get ugly and the service starts to take over even the theaters.