Apple to Release iPhone 12 Models, Prices Have Been Leaked

Apple soon releases the iPhone 12, one of the most anticipated phones of 2020. Some speculations have been around to give hints about the latest model.

According to sources, there will be four iPhone 12 models arriving this October. The tech giant will provide users with faster screen refresh rates, better cameras, and a new design. Some mentioned that the design is modeled after the flatter look of the iPad Pro tablets.

Another remark, Apple just released a brand-new iPhone SE, with a slightly dated interface. This latest model might be a pointer for the next feature of the iPhone 12.

This iPhone 12 will be available in four versions. According to sources, the models will be iPhone 12 (5.4″), the iPhone 12 Max (6.1″), the iPhone 12 Pro (6.1″), and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7″). Of all these models, the processor might be the same.

With the release of iPhone SE, the iPhone 8 series has been discontinued. Some suggest that the Apple will discontinue iPhone XR from the market when the iPhone 12 models appear to the market. However, a mid-range model will always be available.

Pricing

For the pricing, rumors said the base iPhone will be around $649 in the US. The next model, iPhone 12 Max will be $749 and the iPhone 12 Pro will cost $999. The ultimate model, iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost around $1,099.