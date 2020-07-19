Apple Watch 6 Provides More Accuracy For Yoga Tracking

The next iteration of Apple Watch is set to drop this September. Thanks to Apple’s WWDC Keynote we can sneak a peek at the features that come to various wearables this fall.

WatchOS 7 will update the OS for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 5. Reports suggest the OS also offers a special functionality of the Apple Watch Series 6. With a new blood oxygen sensor that can be used to warn users for panic attacks to come.

The drive for mental health and well-being does not end there. With the newly issued patent revealing another sweet feature for Apple Watch Series 6 that will make Yoga fans very happy!

A Better Sport WatchOS 7 Features

Spotted by Patently Apple, the technology giant has been granted a patent called “poses and heart rate energy expenditure for yoga”. This basically means that Apple Watch 6 will be able to more accurately measure users’ energy expenditure when doing yoga. Through monitoring heart rate and using movements to find out their poses.

Additional data can enable finer tuned tracking, with a skin temperature reading that tells the time whether the wearer is practicing hot yoga or the usual type. If you use Apple Watch for Fitness Tracking, this improvement will benefit. With all data being fed back to the Fitness application (a new name for the App activity).

As a Tom’s Guide, there are already yoga presets on Apple Watch that does a great job. But this tweak will make it better, gathering richer data about your session.