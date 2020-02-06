Apple Watch Series 6 Release Date, Specs, Rumors: Faster Processor, New Software and Sleep Tracking Feature

Apple Watch Series 6 release date will be fixed in 2020 for sure as the company has been consistent in releasing new smartwatch models every year starting from 2015. The upcoming Watch Series 6 will include a lot of cool new features and upgrades such as faster processor, latest software and sleep tracking which Fitbit and Samsung smartwatch are already having. Here is everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 6 release date, launch price, specs, features, leaks, rumors and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 Specs and New Features

Sleep Track Feature: Apple is always introducing new features with their smartwatch and built-in compasses and always-on displays were added in 2019 Watch Series 5. As for this year, Apple Watch Series 6 could have the famous sleep-tracking feature which Samsung and Fitbit are already having in the competition.

So I've been using the Apple Watch Series 6 with Sleep Tracking and Teleportation for two weeks now — MKBHD Bot (@MKBHDBot) February 3, 2020

Upgraded Processor: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the smartwatch releasing this year will perform way faster than the previous models. Apple Watch Series 6 will sport the brand new upgraded processor with improved wireless transmission speeds.

Higher Water Resistance: Apple Watch Series 6 is reported to take their water resistance feature to a new level where the user can go swimming and even deep-diving while wearing the device without any worries.

Latest Software: Apple will use the latest watchOS 7 software update for the upcoming Watch Series 6 which will bring out a lot of new features. There will be more health-focused features on the upcoming watches such as monitoring activity trends and tracking the female cycle, which were introduced in the last Apple Watch Series models.

Apple Watch Series 6 Release Date and Price

Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t have a fixed release date as of now, but it will most probably be launched in the annual September event along with the upcoming iPhone 12. As for the price, Apple Watch Series 6 could cost around $449 for GPS variant and $549 for GPS+Cellular variant as per some reports. The upcoming Watch Series 6 from Apple would easily be priced higher than the previous models and could have 3 variants.