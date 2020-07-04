Apple’s iPhone SE Plus: Release Date and Specs

Reports have it that the new iPhone SE was planned to arrive in two models this year. In fact, Apple has just launched one variant in last April. Today, the tech giant might have to delay the “Plus” model until next year.

iPhone SE 2021 Dubbed as iPhone SE Plus



Apple seems to be using a new annual strategy for its iPhone. The tech giant is releasing a mid-range option for their iPhone, apparently to grow their market share.

When do you think the SE Plus is coming out? — Slash (@SlashGames1120) April 22, 2020

People are now anticipating iPhone SE 2021, dubbed as the iPhone SE Plus. A leaker on twitter, Jon Prosser reported that Apple initially planned to launch this model in the first half of 2021. However, COVID-19 outbreak disturbs the process and they might have to delay it until second half of next year. The same claim has been published by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone SE 2021 Specifications

Prosser also stated that the iPhone SE 2021 will not have the A14 Bionic. This processor is expected to power the iPhone 12 series. While for the entry-level smartphone, people can expect Apple to maintain the A13 processor.

Kuo reported that the dubbed iPhone SE Plus will have a bigger display, a similar full-screen design as in iPhone 11. This will make the price higher, but still in the mid-range category. Therefore, users might not expect it to have Face ID since it is a premium-level feature. Another modification is the Touch ID, which might be relocated to the power button instead of the physical home button

There is still a lot of time before iPhone SE 2021 finally become in sales. Apple might change some of the details, so make sure you stay with us to keep updated!