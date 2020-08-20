Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Divorce Rumors: Couple to have a $315 million divorce?

Many of us look up to out favorite celebrity couples for relationship goals. And when they break up, it’s hard on us as well. But nobody imagined that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis would ever break up. Is it happening for real?

Rumors have it that the fan favorite celebrity couple has decided to end their relationship. According to a tabloid, the couple is headed towards a $315 million divorce. Several magazines have debunked such rumors about the couple before.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Most Relatable Parenting Quotes: Diaper Duty, Homeschooling and More https://t.co/Hf3E0j5cED via @usweekly — ReallyColor (@ReallyColor) August 18, 2020

The tabloids claim that couple’s friends have reported that apparently Kunis and Kutcher’s dream home has taken a toll on them. This dream home has turned into a nightmare for the duo and they may quit even before moving in.

However, none of these statements come from the couple. So, it would be a little hard for us to believe the rumors. In April, the couple launched ‘Quarantine Wine’ for the COVID-19 relief. They partnered up with Nocking Point Wines for this project. The profit will be contributed to Frontline Responders Fund, America’s Food Fund, Give Directly and Direct Relief.

On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the couple even talked about their joint action effort to fight against the virus. This happened only a few weeks before the divorce rumors about the couple began to spread. Clearly, there’s no truth in these rumors.

Mila and Ashton have been married for five years now. They also have a son and a daughter together. Everyone on the internet associate them with couple goals.