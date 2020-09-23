Attack on Titan Chapter 133 Release Date, Spoilers: Levi is Eren Final Battle Confirmed?

Attack on Titan Chapter 133 is coming out next month and the manga series is near to its end. Fans are overjoyed with emotions as things are getting over and it is heartbreaking to say goodbye to their favorite characters.

Eren pic.twitter.com/e2OcJA7Isd — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 21, 2020

However, there are still a few chapters remaining and Attack on Titan 133 will focus on the survivors trying to stop Eren from rumbling. Levi is angry on Eren after the death of Hange and he might try to kill the Titan himself. Here is everything you need to know about Attack on Titan chapter 133 release date, spoilers, leaks, raw scans and ways to read online the manga for free.

Attack on Titan Chapter 133 Spoilers and Leaks

Attack on Titan 133 spoilers will most probably focus on the emotional impact of Eren’s decision on Mikasa and Armin. Mikasa feels that Eren can be saved whereas Armin has brought bombs to kill the Titan in case things go wrong. Levi is badly injured where he can barely lift a blade, but he is so emotional and angry that he might try to fight Eren in AOT Chapter 133.

Eren turns and sees Levi looking at him threateningly, Eren is frightened pic.twitter.com/EtBJXdoR0h — •𝕃𝕖𝕧𝕚☕ (@Aot_shots) September 18, 2020

The manga series has always portrayed Eren as the weak one and Levi as the stronger fighter, their clash is imminent at this point. Attack on Titan chapter 133 will show the final Levi vs Eren battle as the manga comes to an end.

Attack on Titan Chapter 133 Release Date and Raw Scans

Attack on Titan Chapter 133 release date is Friday, October 9, 2020, as per the manga sources. While the raw scans for the AOT Chapter chapter will be leaked out a few days before the official manga release. It means that the spoilers for the Attack on Titan 133 chapter will be out around October 4-5 but one should wait for the official English release.

Attack on Titan Chapter 133 Read Online

Attack on Titan Chapter 133 can read online for free from the official manga sources that includes the websites, apps and other platforms for the following:

Crunchyroll

Comixology

Amazon

Kodansha Comics

We would request the fans to read the Attack on Titan manga chapters from official sources as it would help the creators to make better stories.