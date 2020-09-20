Attack On Titan Chapter 133 Spoilers, Leaks: Fate of Eren after the Manga Ends

Attack On Titan has attained a very wide following since it’s first release 11 years ago. Today it has millions of fans who have shown their loyalty towards the show since 2009. A Whole of thirty-two independent volumes has been published till the date. If someone has no clue what manga is then this is something to be suggested. Reading this manga would be time well spent. There have been a total of four anime adaptations of this manga.

But, sad news for Attack On Titan fans is that the show will be ending soon. The fourth and final anime season is going on recently. Read ahead to find out what we must know about Chapter 133.

Attack On Titan Chapter 133: Release Date

There is always a pattern when it comes to releasing an episode or a chapter. The series typically releases a chapter every month. The last chapter, i.e., Chapter 132, was aired this month on 9 September 2020. Hence, Chapter 133 will be released on 9 October 2020 in Japan. However, different regions of the world will be releasing it according to their time zones.

Where To Read Attack On Titan Chapter 133?

The chapters of manga are streamed on various platforms. Some of the media are:

Amazon Kindle

Crunchyroll

Kodansha Comics

ComiXology

Expectations From The Upcoming Chapter

As mentioned, Chapter 133 will be airing on 9 October 2020. And it will show the survey corps team trying to take down Eren. Mikasa wishes to save Eren and bring his old self back. But Armin brought up explosives just in case something wrong happens.

Imagine Next Chapter Of AOT 133 or 134 we get Eren Vs Everyone

And it ends like this #AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin

WE NEED EREN VS EVERYONE !!! pic.twitter.com/toEdKIFyaF — Starzey (@Starzey3000) September 12, 2020

The incident of Hange giving up her life made a long-lasting and very emotional impact on Levi’s mind. Therefore, there might be a possibility of Levi jumping into the battle in Chapter 133, though he is maimed and could not even hold his blade with his hands. He may try to kill Eren and Zeke.

So far, there have been no spoilers for the upcoming Chapter 133.

There might be possibilities of the first spoiler releasing on 5 October 2020. So stay tuned.