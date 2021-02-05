Attack On Titan Chapter 137 Magazine Cover Release, Spoilers, Release Date And Where To Read

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 magazine cover is out. It seems like the new cover reveals some sort of spoilers. Usually, the magazine cover images and actual manga storyline are not really related. But the cover gives some sort of theme for the chapter. And this cover release also means that the latest chapter is printed and ready to be published. As a result, the spoilers could arrive any second.

Me realizing Chapter 137 will be coming out in a few days and still having doubts on how the series will end in 3 chapters.#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/YXjoiJLBQ1 — KurizuchanYopz (@Rade_nZk) February 1, 2021

Attack On Titan Chapter 137 Cover And Spoilers

Bessatsu Shonen Magazine cover for the March issue which contains the manga chapter 137 is out on the internet. The manga issue will release officially on February 9 and the magazine will come out in March, as the digital and physical manga versions are released a month apart.

Chapter 137 magazine cover contains a lot of other manga pictures where the AOT characters are crammed up in the top right corner. The translations are yet not clear and the photos are very small. However, we can decipher Eren’s Attack Titan looking at something. Armin, Mikasa, Falco, Gabi, and Bert are sitting on his shoulders and looking at something with shocking expressions on their face.

In actuality, the upcoming chapter might not even include Eren’s Attack Titan as he is currently holding the powers of Founding Titan. Therfore, there are hardly any chances that we can take the magazine cover as a basis for the manga spoilers. The only thing confirmed so far is that the 137th chapter is ready and published. That means spoilers should be out soon.

There are theories that Armin may join Eren’s side after he learns something important about Titan history in the paths. It is also possible that he will trick Eren in Chapter 137 so that he can blow his nape with this Colossal Titan blasting power.

The bombs are all set. It is only a matter of time before Armin gets out of the Okapi Titan and transforms into his Colossal Titan form. He can blast the Founding Titan from the inside and cause significant damage there.

Release Date And Read Online Platforms

Chapter 137 will be out by Tuesday, February 9th, as per official sources. You can avail the manga for free on the following plaforms–