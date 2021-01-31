Attack On Titan Chapter 137 Plot Discussion, Release Date, Spoilers And Where To Read For Free

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is finished. This piece of information is according to Kawakubo Shintaro, Hajime Isayama’s editor. The upcoming chapter is the third-to-last chapter in the series, with the manga ending in chapter 139 (ironically, 13 years, 9 titans). This manga series was first released in 2009, and has had a solid run of 12 years. It then made its way into an anime series, which caused the franchise to explode in popularity in Japan and abroad.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 Predictions And Discussion

Theories are predicting that Zeke will explain to Armin everything related to the Titan powers and they will find out a way to kill Eren. Fans might also get to see Eren from his POV and we get to see what is going in his mind. Hajime Isayama has also hinted that there will be a lot of character deaths in the 137th chapter. And Levi have a lot of red flags on him.

The Final Season is currently airing and tomorrow its eighth episode will drop. When we last left off in chapter 136, the Survey Corps and their allies were fighting incarnations of previous Titans and Eren’s final form as the Founding Titan.

The chapter ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Armin looking down at his body, calling himself worthless, and to get up. It’s revealed that Armin is now in the PATHS world with Zeke, who is playing with the sand. Zeke says to Armin, “Ymir absorbed (or ate, depending on the translation, I’ve seen both) you too.”

The chapter also raised flags for Levi’s (probably) eventual death, and that he doesn’t regret his decision to bring Armin back instead of Erwin. He has faith that it will be Armin who will save them all, which is a belief that was once echoed by Eren as well. With only three chapters left, it seems like there is so much to cover. Armin meeting Zeke in the Paths is a hint that the storyline will conclude soon but there are so many plotlines that still need to be resolved.

Spoilers Alert by Hajime Isayama

Hajime Isayama gave an update on Twitter about Chapter 137 manuscript. And the mangaka says that it will be published in the March issue magazine. For those who are confused, the magazine release and actual manga release always have one month difference. Isayama also wrote that there will be a full-color serialization from the March issue, which means that the Attack on Titan 137 chapter will come out in color officially.

The manuscript of “Attack on Titan” published in the March issue of another magazine is up! Mr. Isayama Thank you for your hard work. Please look forward to it! There will be a full-color serialization from the March issue, so please look forward to that too! – Hajime Isayama

Release Date, Spoilers And Where To Read Online

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 official release date, February 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/x3Fc3JLrkV — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 28, 2021

Chapter 137 release date is set as February 9. And spoilers could come out a few days before the manga release and February 5-6 are the most probable release dates. However, there were no early spoilers last time and it could be possible that the same thing repeats for AOT Chapter leaks 137 too.