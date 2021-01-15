Attack on Titan Chapter 137 Plot Predictions, Spoilers, Release Date And Raw Scans; Manga Coming To An End

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is coming next month. But the theories and speculations are rife. The manga series only has three chapters to drop before it officially comes to an end. As the turn of events is getting pretty intense, hopes are that Eren may finally appear after being out of the picture for so long.

Plot Predictions For Attack on Titan Chapter 137

Eren may meet Armin and Zeke in the Path in Chapter 137. Consequently, the Path may play a major role in the new chapter’s storyline. Zeke and Armin already met at the said channel. Here the plan to kill Eren and stop the Rumbling might be developed. Eren may explain himself here, revealing the reason why he wants to kill everyone.

Fans can also see a series of major fights happening in the new installment. There are even speculations that Levi will soon meet his demise, although that remains to be seen.

The upcoming chapter might also feature the brewing romance between Annie and Armin. As Eren’s best friend, Armin may play a huge role at the end of the series. The new chapter’s plot may focus on how Armin will use his wits to create a plan that will stop the Rumbling. Annie, on the other hand, is confident that she can rescue Armin in time.

In addition, fans may also see Zeke talking to Eren and explaining about the Titan powers. Until now, nobody knows where Eren is or if he even has a body. Will he finally appear in the next chapter?

Fans also came to the conclusion that the new chapter’s release would happen the day before Mikasa’s birthday occurs. And just like the previous time last year when Hanji’s death was featured. That chapter was out just a couple of days before her birthday.

Spoilers, Raw Scans And Release Date

Talking about the spoilers, raw scans may drop a few days before the official release date comes. However, it is also possible that there will be no spoilers or even leaks at all, just like in Chapter 136. It may have something to do with the newly-implemented stricter anti-piracy law in Japan that prohibited releasing manga spoilers as the hardworking creators are not earning anything from it. Instead, the only updates fans will get are from the official previews and magazine covers.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 official release date, February 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/EaIRvrTu5r — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 8, 2021

Chapter 137 is set to be out on Tuesday, February 9, in Japan. It would drop a day earlier, Monday, February 8, in different parts of the world.