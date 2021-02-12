Attack On Titan Chapter 138 Plot Predictions, Release Date And Where To Read Manga Online

Attack on Titan Chapter 138 will be featuring Reiner as he fights against the sprouting spinal cord of the primal creature, trying to reconnect with Eren’s head. All the previous titans reincarnated by Eren have turned against him and helping to stop the rumbling. Now that Eren’s head is off and the remaining structure is at a halt, even the rumbling has stopped temporarily.

The previous chapter gave the final and decisive details on the real reason behind the emergence of Titans. All the hints were linked with the classic “Cellular organism with the motive to multiply and survive” logic. Manga fans are super-hyped as the long-running series is finally coming to an end.

Eren’s head is on the ground, and the primal spinal cord is being held tight by the Armored Titan. To give a decisive blow to the remaining structure, Armin transformed into the Colossal Titan, which in turn created a massive explosion.

Speculations are that the explosion will weaken the remaining structure but won’t help much. Eren will again gain control of the Rumbling. And all the previous and present titans will join together against Eren. Mikasa has a high role to play yet, a sign of her overcoming the Ackerman genes. Also, the three friends will have a final heart-to-heart.

Although, the Rumbling reaching the Marley citizens is less likely. Reiner might lose his life as all the titan-shifters of the previous generation have been eliminated.

Basically, the next chapter will showcase the results of the continuous efforts by the team to defeat Eren. It is less likely for him to die, but then again, it’s Isayama we are talking about. He never fails to startle us with his unique story building, making it totally worthwhile, following the series.

Attack on Titan Chapter 138 official release date, March 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/ef61s1dVYp — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 8, 2021

Chapter 138 is set to come on 9th March 2021. Since the manga chapter is released on the 9th of every month, we can expect the same for chapter 138. As for the Final chapter i.e., Chapter 139, 9th April will be the day this 11-year journey comes to the end.

All chapters are available to read on the official websites, Kodansha Comics, Crunchyroll. We recommend you to watch and read Anime and Manga from official sites. As it provides accurate and better translations and subs.