Attack On Titan Chapter 138 Predictions, Release Date, Time, Spoilers And Where To Buy Or Read Manga For Free

Attack On Titan Chapter 138 is possibly going to be the climax of the entire manga story. The series will end on Chapter 139. It is almost confirmed that the last installment will be an epilogue. Therefore, all the conflicts will be resolved in the next chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 138 Predictions And Discussions

Ever since the recent chapter has been released, it has become easier to predict what happens next. Levi killing Zeke has stopped the Rumbling for now, but it could probably be started again. Although the Rumbling has stopped at the moment, nobody is sure that the great Titan war is over. It could be interpreted that Zeke was the one controlling the Titan army. As a result, his death stopped the Rumbling.

However, manga creator Hajime Isayama could pull a shocker in the upcoming chapter. Eren could eat parts of Zeke to gain his powers. Consequently, the Rumbling could resume. It might sound far-fetched but the main theory of AoT is that Eren will wipe out all the humanity. And only a few characters will be spared, making it a bitter-sweet ending.

Spoilers, Release Date And Timing

Chapter 138 will release on 9th March 2021 (Japan time). Spoilers will be out around March 4 and they will be updated once the leaks are verified and translated.

Attack on Titan Chapter 138 official release date, March 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/ef61s1dVYp — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 8, 2021

After over 11 years of the manga, creator Hajime Isayama is bringing it to an end with the final volume set to be released in June. Chapter 138 is the second to last chapter of volume 34. With the final chapter of this volume already having a release date (April 9th 2021), there are some high expectations for it.

The latest chapter will be released at the times mentioned below, varying for each time zone. However, the described times have not been officially confirmed, but are approximations based on previous chapters.

Pacific Time 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Korea Time: 12 AM

Australia Central Time: 1: 30 AM

Buy Or Read Manga Online For Free

Most of the manga sources provide a free trail. Hence, fans can read the 138th chapter for free easily on–

Amazon

Comixology

Crunchyroll

Kodansha Comics

Additionally, they are also available for purchase from sites such as Amazon, MyAnimeList and Forbidden Planet UK.