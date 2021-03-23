Attack on Titan Chapter 139 Plot Predictions, Release Date and Latest Updates On Shingeki No Kyojin

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 is the final chapter of the famous manga, as we all are aware. The most loved story, which started in 2009, comes to an end this April. Also known as Shingeki No Kyojin, Attack on Titan is nearing its end.

Mangaka Hajime Isayama’s work, started in Japan back in September 2009 in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, will publish the last episode of his comic this coming April. A historic moment for one of the most influential manga-anime of the last decade not only for the shonen genre, but for Japanese comics in general on an international scale.

AoT Chapter 139 Plot Predictions

Fans have come up with a lot of predictions. Some suggest that Eren and Historia had a baby. But then Mikasa kissing Eren would mean something really different and really weird. Also, all we have now is Levi, Mikasa, and Falco to who are going to live to tell the tale.

Mikasa was crying in the draft of her kiss with Eren, you can see the tears running down her face,but Isayama SCRATCHED that. It means he wants to convey other feelings thats NOT "sorrow/grief" into this scene.

That small change meant something, and we'll see it in 139.#Eremika pic.twitter.com/r9oEOoAvEH — Attack on Titan brainrot (@mikasaygr) March 23, 2021

But now the real question is that if Eldia has brought more hatred upon themselves or have they established dominance. We still have no clue if the founding titan has been eradicated or can it still be passed down to someone. And will Historia’s baby be the one to gain the power of the founding titan? I guess we will have to wait until the final chapter releases.

The last chapter of the manga will publish on April 9, 2021. The information is official from Kodansha. On that Friday, the manga will be published at around 4:00 pm. Now, volume 34, the volume where the last episodes will be compiled until chapter 139 of the manga, will not arrive until June 9, 2021. International distribution, as usual, will be done for a while.

To read the manga legally, there are three options worldwide with licenses and translations into different languages: Kodansha Comics (Japan), Viz Media (America) and Crunchyroll in countries like Spain. Crunchyroll has different paid subscription options.