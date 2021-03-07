Attack on Titan Chapter 139 Spoiler Update And Release Date With Timings For Each Time Zone

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 is the only remaining chapter of the celebrated manga series. Hence, anticipations are running high for how things will unfold after the previous installment’s unexpected and epic climax.

A.K.A. Shingeki no Kyojin, the AoT manga made its debut for readers in September 2009. And it has become wildly popular for thousands across the world. The post-apocalyptic graphic novel written by Haime Isayama, has created a major hype with manga and anime followers alike.

Spoilers Update For Attack On Titan Chapter 139

Spoilers for the grand finale will be revealed closer to the time of release of the final chapter. Most likely, sometime during late March or early April. Leaks may be out by April 5th 2021.

It is still too early to know what direction Isayama will take the end toward. So let’s spare the readers of unnecessary speculations, leading to fake spoilers, like last time. However, discussions are galore on forums like Reddit, Twitter etc.

CHAPTER 137 ARMIN'S ARC, 138 MIKASA'S ARC, 139 EREN'S ARC. ALL THREE INDEPENDENT CHAPTERS. ATTACK ON TITAN STARTED WITH EMA AND IT WILL END WITH THEM. THANK YOU HAJIME ISAYAMA FOR THIS MASTERPIECE, I'M GONNA SAVE MY TEARS FOR THE FINAL CHAPTER.#aot138spoiler pic.twitter.com/xEfQZDr4Fz — purvaaa⁷🧣 (@vanillavantaee) March 6, 2021

Release Date And Time

According to Kodansha, the manga will release its final ever chapter on Friday, 9th April 2021. Although, the final volume is set to be released in early April for Bessatsu Shonen magazine, the physical issue of volume 34 will ship on 9th June 2021.

The next chapter will be released across the world at the times below:

Pacific Time 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

European Time: 4 PM

Pakistan time: 8 PM

India time: 8:30 PM

Japan time: 12 AM

Korea Time: 12 AM

Australia Central Time: 1: 30 AM

The described times have not been officially confirmed, but are approximations based on previous chapters.

Where To Read The Manga

Previous chapters, as well as the upcoming final chapters 138 and 139, are available to read on sites such as:

Crunchyroll

Kodansha comics

Viz Media

They are also available for purchase from sites such as Amazon, MyAnimeList and Forbidden Planet UK.