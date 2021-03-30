Attack on Titan Chapter 139 Spoilers And Leaks Update; Release Date With Timings Around The World

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 has fans waiting desperately, as this is the ultimate instalment. The series also known as Shingeki no Kyojin is one of the most popular manga of this decade. The manga was made into a successful anime show, which gained worldwide popularity when it originally released in 2013. At present, AoT is airing its final season.

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 Spoilers

Spoilers will be out soon too, as the release date is getting nearer. Leaks are generally out 4-5 days before the official release date. Hence, as soon as the new month starts, fans go crazier than usual. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the chapter 139 spoilers as it will answer so many questions. Also, give us a hint on how the manga storyline will end.

Fandom is concerned about Eren, Mikasa, Levi, Falco and Armin. It will be interesting to see how creator Hajime Isayama wraps everything in just one chapter. So far he hasn’t failed to enthrall us all. And fans hope the ending will be a satisfying one, unlike a rushed haphazard ending like Game Of Thrones.

#aot139spoiler #AttackOnTitan If Ymir revives Eren in 139, she better be reviving Hange too! How is Isayama going to make eremika and levihan parallels but only give one ship a happy ending? Unless… he will reunite Levi with Hange in death and Eren with Mikasa in life 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DXLJuNkBm8 — Milotikat (@milotikat) March 27, 2021

Release Date With Timings Around The World

Chapter 139 is set to release on Friday, April 9th, 2021. The manga has been running for over 11 years and is finally coming to an end with the last chapter being 139. The final chapter is set to be released in April by Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, but the physical issue of volume 34 will start shipping on June 9th.

Fans can read the manga from legal sources like Crunchyroll, Kodansha comics and Viz media. The final ever chapter is expected to be released at the times below, varying for each time zone.