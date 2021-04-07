Attack on Titan Manga Final Chapter Latest Update: When and How to Read The Manga Online Legally

Attack on Titan anime is set to finish later this year, or early next year. The source material is only a few days away from wrapping up. Meanwhile, the manga, by Hajime Isayama, is set to release its final chapter. It will put a bow on Eren and the rest of the Scouts’ story.

#ThankYouIsayama

For a whole 11 years Hajime Isayama has told the story of Attack on Titan, I’m coming on here to say thank you so much for telling an amazing story with amazing characters. Chapter 139 arrives, marking the official end of AOT. pic.twitter.com/Z8bpNMF5Qo — eruhan worshipper (@erwinslvr) March 31, 2021

Attack On Titan Manga – The End Is Near

This Friday, i.e., April 9th, will see Chapter 139 release in stores and online. It will mark the end of franchise after 11-and-a-half years of serialization. When Kodansha Comics announced the end of the manga back in January, the publisher revealed that the 34th volume of the manga will ship on June 9 in Japan. This volume collects several chapters and will also be the series’ last such volume. The manga creator Hajime Isayama said in a press release–

“I’ve been saying for the past eight years that it would be over in three years. And it looks like I’m finally going to be able to finish it. It’s been a very long time coming, but I hope you can stay with me until the end.”

Release Time And Spoiler Update

While we know the exact day that the final chapter of the manga will release, the specific timing is another matter altogether. It’s likely that the chapter will release Friday morning. However, it seems that spoilers for Chapter 139 are already showing up online, ahead of its official release.

Where To Read The Manga Legally

To read Chapter 139 online from legitimate sources, you will have to sign up for one of the various manga/comic sites.

Crunchyroll will have Chapter 139 on its site this Friday. However, readers will need to sign up for Crunchyroll’s Premium service. The site is offering a 14-day free trial when you input your credit card information. The Premium service not only gives members hundreds of chapters of manga to read, but ad-free anime viewing as well.

Comixology Unlimited will also have the latest chapter available to download. For $1.99, you can download Chapter 139 of the manga. Interestingly enough, the official page says the chapter will be available on Thursday, April 8.

According to the official Kodansha site, Inkr, Inkypen, Kindle Unlimited and Mangamo will also have the final chapter when it’s released.