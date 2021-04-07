Attack on Titan Manga Finale Has Divided Its Fans On Whether Eren Should Succeed Or Be Stopped

Attack on Titan Finale Chapter 139 spoilers are out already. And that has caused an uproar among the fans. The leaks are not fully verified yet. There are no actual manga panels either. And yet, everyone has accepted the leaked Zekken summary as the real spoilers.

Attack on Titan Finale Ending

Although it’s human nature to expect a happy ending for every story, not all stories can finish on a happy note and be satisfactory too. Hajime Isayama was hailed as the greatest mangaka of all time and Attack on Titan was his masterpiece. Given the dark nature of this manga series, fans were actually cheering on when Eren had a completely opposite character development from the one initially portrayed.

Many fans were actually hoping for Eren to succeed in his goal of saving the humanity in his own way by completely destroying it. Therefore, it came as a shock to everyone when Mikasa beheaded him in the penultimate chapter. That was a totally unforeseen turn of events. And the spoilers for the upcoming chapter also seem to continue in that direction. This has disappointed some of the fans. One could still hope that Eren could somehow get revived and finish his job. However, that doesn’t seem likely now.

While it was always known that not everyone will be happy with the manga ending, everyone hoped that it would be at least satisfactory to the general audiences. Attack on Titan and Game of Thrones has always been compared with each other as they have been solid throughout the storyline but a bad ending ruined everything for the fans of GoT. Since the last few chapters, fans were feeling the same for AoT, as well.

bro i hate this i wanna go back to when attack on titan was about actually attacking the titans pic.twitter.com/oPQSRTEq5y — moll | aot 139 spoilers (@SASAGEY0S) April 7, 2021

Acceptance With Dissatisfaction

Some fans on Reddit accepted that this ending is only slightly better than the ending of Game of Thrones. Chapter 139 ending spoilers allude that the manga finale is somewhat similar to a Disney movie where everyone is happy in the end and all the conflicts are resolved. While such a type of ending could have worked for a typical manga, Attack on Titan has always been brutal and no one expected them to have a happy ending similar to Game of Thrones where everyone is happy without any large consequences.