Attack on Titan Season 4 Updates: Everything you Need to Know about the Anime’s Final Season

Attack on Titan Season 4 anime series will release very soon and fans are very excited about it. The anime series also known as Shingeki no Kyojin is one of the most popular anime shows famous for its visual style and complex storyline. Attack on Titan is a story about a group of humans protecting their city from giants called Titans and their continuous fight for survival.

Season 4 of Attack on Titan will be the best anime this year pic.twitter.com/j6yCLRBkZH — Killua (@ZoldyckProdigy) January 15, 2020

It has also been confirmed that the fourth season of AoT will be the last and final season in the anime saga. Here is everything you need to know about “Attack on Titan” Season 4 release date, trailer, spoilers and source manga chapters.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Trailer and Release Date

Attack on Titan Season 4 release date is set as Fall of 2020 and the exact premiere date will be announced soon. There are some rumors that the fourth season could be delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic but there are no official updates regarding that.

The announcement about AoT Season 4 was made via a teaser trailer that came out in June 2019 and there are no further promos released after that. Attack on Titan Season 4 full trailer will be out soon with more footage and release date updates. As per the previous schedule, Season 4 of Attack on Titan will have a total of 23 episodes divided into 11-12 sets.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Spoilers and Manga Chapters

Attack on Titan Season 4 story will be based on the manga source chapters and it will wrap everything up. Kodansha has assured that the fourth season will be the last and final season having a conclusive ending with no loose plot points. Eldians and Marleys will merge from the other side of the sea in the fourth season to have a beautiful showdown.

Eren and the survey cops will discover new things and the next fight will for freedom instead of survival. Mikasa, Eren and the titan Armin will be the main characters in “Attack on Titan” Season 4 and will have some great action scenes.