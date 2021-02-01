Attack On Titan (Shingeki No Kyojin) Series Finale: Chapter 139; Manga Coming To An End

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 is to be the last and final chapter in the manga series. This piece of information was confirmed by creator Hajime Isayama himself. The manga has released 136 chapters by now and there are three more chapters in line. Fans are sad that the manga series is ending. But then again, every good thing comes to an end.

It was obvious that the Attack on Titan manga series will end soon as the final season of the anime has already premiered. AOT manga and anime storyline will come to an end around similar times so that both sides of the fandom is not spoiled that much.

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 Predictions

Spoilers for the final chapter should be out around April 5, with the manga raws scans leaks arriving on the internet. It is too early to predict what will happen in the final chapter or how the AOT storyline will end. But most of the plotlines will be concluded, that is for sure.

Most of the fans have already predicted that chapter 139 will be the last chapter due to the importance of 13 + 9 numbers in the storyline (13 years of lifespan for 9 Titan shifters). Additionally, Hajime Isayama has confirmed that Attack on Titan manga will finish in April 2021 and the May Issue (published on April 9th) will contain the final chapter. Chapter 139 spoilers will be updated once there is more information. Word is that it could even just be an epilogue of the storyline and the actual story ends on Chapter 138.

I never missed an episode without taking a screen shot of ✨LEVI’S SIDE PROFILE✨ #AttackOnTitan #leviackerman pic.twitter.com/i27CP7kC1Z — 恵み 🐢 (@grc1998) February 1, 2021

Release Date and Read Anime Online

Chapter 139 release date is set as April 9, 2021, as per the official manga sources. The new chapters in the manga series are released every month on 9th and here are the approximate release times.

Pacific Time: 9 AM

Central Time: 11 AM

Eastern Time: Noon

British Time: 5 PM

AoT manga can be read for free on several sites and here are the official sources that are totally legal.