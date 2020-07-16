Attack on Twitter: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Others

A massive cyber attack happened on various famous Twitter accounts, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and others. The purpose is one thing, run a Bitcoin scam!

The hackers use these famous twitter accounts to promote a doubling Bitcoins, which apparently is a scam. Due to this attack, a lot of people have fallen for the scam, some predicted the number is up to $100,000. Yet no one has clarified the exact loss because of this accident.

The hackers were targeting high-profile accounts with millions of followers, but not all accounts were in danger. People then started questioning Twitter’s security systems. It is possible that the hackers gained access to these credentials through some employee admins.

To reduce the impact, Twitter disabled all verified accounts, making them unable to tweet. “We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly,” Twitter said.