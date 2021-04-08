Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reconciliation Rumours: Ex-Spouses Reunite And Are A Family Again?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have remained surprisingly close after the divorce. Tabloids suggest that the past few months may have reignited the romantic spark between them.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Are Getting Close Once Again?

The two exes seem to finally be closing the romantic gap after Affleck’s recent split from Ana de Armas and Garner’s breakup with businessman John Miller last year. The stars have been spending more time together — not only with the children but also just the two of them. Apparently, it’s been fun for both of them.

Jen supposedly missed Ben when he was with Ana and didn’t realize it until he was single again. Both Affleck and Garner have been extremely complimentary about each other in interviews, with Garner calling the Argo star the most brilliant person in any room and Affleck calling himself a giant fan of Garner. So the mutual admiration is pretty clear.

There’s also the fact that Affleck admitted that their divorce remains the biggest regret of his life in an interview last year. Now, he’s been approaching her for a lot of soul-searching talks now that he’s single.

Lies, And Lies, And More Lies

If all it took for them to “reunite” was spending time together, then they’ve been reunited for years considering how dedicated they are to co-parenting their kids. There is no concrete evidence to claim that there are romantic feelings because Affleck and Garner have said kind things about the parent of their kids.

The Queen of Nice: Jennifer Garner on Rededicating Herself to Acting, Co-Parenting With Ben Affleck and Prospects of an 'Alias' Reboot https://t.co/sofHaivClp via @thr — Miltos Karatzas (@Miltos_Karatzas) April 8, 2021

Ben Affleck isn’t trying to undo his divorce. One of the follow-up lines in the interview where he calls it his biggest regret is– “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up”. There’s no romantic reunion in the works. They’re co-parenting their kids and have a healthy relationship.

And not for nothing, but it’s absolutely laughable to think that Jennifer Garner is the only thing keeping Ben Affleck fed. His body changes a fair amount depending on which roles he’s currently taking on, but given how massively he bulked up for Justice League, it’s more than a bit silly to imply that he doesn’t know how to eat right without his ex-wife’s casseroles.