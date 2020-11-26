Ben Affleck “Starving Himself” Over Ana de Armas Break Up?

There was a report claiming Justice League star Ben Affleck was “starving himself” after his girlfriend of several months Ana de Armas split up with him. The tabloid insisted Affleck had stopped eating completely after the break-up, causing his sudden weight loss.

But the truth is that Ben Affleck isn’t wasting away. It is highly possible that he’s lost weight for a role, just as he has obviously done many times before, as an actor, for his various movies.

Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey Romance Happening Off-Screen?

Rumour has it that Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey were taking their romance from onscreen to off. The two’s reunion photo on Instagram was a smoking gun.

However, both actors are not single. Dempsey married Jillian Fink in 1999 and the two have raised three kids together. They filed for divorce in 2015 but called it off about a year later. Pompeo is married to Chris Ivery, a fellow Bostonian who got secretly married to Pompeo in 2007.

Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Their “Worst Fight Ever”?

Apparently, Meghan Markle “betrayed” Prince Harry by feeding the authors of Finding Freedom information. As a result, the two had their biggest fight yet.

Markle didn’t speak to the Finding Freedom authors directly. She spoke to friends she knew could talk to the authors. There’s a difference between talking to friends and seeking out an author.

Portia de Rossi Seeking “Trial Separation” From Ellen DeGeneres?

One report insisted that Portia de Rossi was seeking a “trial separation” from her wife of 13 years Ellen DeGeneres. The apparent marital breakdown followed months of bad press for the talk show host, including a workplace harassment scandal.

It’s been a few months since this story came out, and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have yet to separate, even on a trial basis.

Gwen Stefani Pregnant With Twins?

The Voice stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were quite in news. Allegedly, the couple had used IVF to get pregnant with a set of twins. Additionally, even the gender of Stefani and Shelton’s supposed twins was known.

Stefani previously told E! News that if there’s important news to share to her fans, she would be the one to do it. The singer hasn’t made any pregnancy or wedding announcements so far.