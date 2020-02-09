Better Call Saul Season 5 Premiere Date, Plot: AMC Confirmed Season 6 Finale leading to Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul Season 5 is coming this month and it is already revealed that it will act as the penultimate installment and season 6 will be the last in the series. The fifth season will finally start the transformation of Jimmy McGill into his Breaking Bad persona ‘Saul Goodman’ and fans are really excited about that. McGill will slowly start leaning towards the evil side of law and things will turn bad in season 5 of Better Call Saul.

Find us a man more calm and menacing than Gustavo Fring. pic.twitter.com/2wbqOilXKu — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 3, 2020

The best part is that AMC has already confirmed BCS Season 6 and a lot of details for the season finale leading up to Breaking Bad show are already out. Here are more details on Better Call Saul season 5 premiere date, plot spoilers and season 6 finale connection with Breaking Bad show.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Air Date, Plot Spoilers

Better Call Saul Season 5 premiere episode has been titled “Magic Man” and the plot synopsis says, ‘Now doing business as Saul Goodman, Jimmy unveils an unorthodox strategy for client development that tests Kim’s tolerance of his new legal persona.’

The world of #BetterCallSaul is inching closer and closer to #BreakingBad. See how a Saul is born in season 5: https://t.co/PoHpdl4sRp pic.twitter.com/1Vq5V91miY — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 3, 2020

The air date and time for the first two episodes of Better Call Saul season 5 have been announced as February 23 at 10 pm and February 24 at 9 pm. While the third episode of Better Call Saul’s fifth season will air on the regular slot of 9 pm every Monday on AMC.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Finale and Breaking Bad Connection

Better Call Saul Season 6 will have 13 episodes and will be released in 2021 and the season finale will complete the transformation of Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman. The Breaking Bad prequel will finally connect the dots to the original show and there are rumors of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) making a cameo in the final episode of Better Call Saul. They will be recreating the same scene where Saul Goodman’s character was first introduced in Breaking Bad.