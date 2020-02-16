Black Adam Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot and Dwayne ‘Rock’ Johnson Revealing Workout Details

Black Adam is one of the most anticipated DC movies and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was cast years ago for the role. However, due to the busy schedule of Dwayne Johnson, Warner Bros. being with other projects and lack of proper script, the movie was getting delayed.

But now everything is set and with the increased popularity of The Rock, it is the perfect time for Black Adam to start filming. Here is everything you need to know about Black Adam release date, trailer, cast, plot and also new workout details revealed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson himself.

Black Adam Trailer and Release Date

Black Adam was under development for several years and finally, a script was finalized and the movie has entered production. The casting calls are now out, Dwayne Johnson is preparing for the role and will start filming soon. Black Adam will be the twelfth film in the DC Universe and have an official release date of December 22, 2021. As for the Black Adam trailer, it could be launched in July 2021 during San Diego Comic-Con.

The Rock shared a short teaser edit for BLACK ADAM on Instagram. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tkpsSOT1Ns — ComicBook Debate (@ComicBookDebate) January 4, 2020

Black Adam Cast and Plot Theories

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be playing the titular role of Teth Adam aka Black Adam. It has been also confirmed that the Justice Society of America team members will be a part of the movie. There are casting rumors for the roles of Hawkman, Isis Atom Smasher, Stargirl, Dr. Fate, Hawkgirl, Nabu and several other DC characters.

Michael Fassbender, Eiza Gonzalez, Edgar Ramirez and other names are almost confirmed to play the prominent roles in Black Adam movie. The plot of Black Adam is somewhat of an origin story where the character will be portrayed as an anti-hero, amid user of magic on his quest for revenge and destroying everything that comes in his way.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals New Details

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock recently posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption “The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change #NewEra” and he could be seen training hard for his role.

It could be a hint that Black Adam will be stronger than any of the superheroes we have seen in the DC movie universe so far and could even beat Superman in a fight. There are already rumors that Shazam 3 or Black Adam 2 could have the famous fight of Black Adam vs Shazam and Superman.