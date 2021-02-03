Black Clover Anime Latest News: Official Announcements Suggest The Anime Will Be Ending On March 30th

Black Clover anime is coming to an end sooner that expected. It was officially announced on Twitter that the anime is ending on March 30th. There will also be an announcement on that day. So, fans are looking forward to it.

Black Clover Anime Ending Related Tweets

Yoshihara, The Series Director/Key Animator/Storyboard Artist/Animation Director, wrote on his official Twitter page—

“I’ve been working on Black Clover for about five years now, since the day I made the PV for the project. Episode 170 will be the last one, but I hope you’ll watch over Asta and the others until the end. Please look forward to the big announcement in the last episode!”

He also said this about the original story–

“Also, I’ve avoided mentioning the content of the original story because I thought it would spoil it for those who only watch the anime, but the content of the Black Clover magazine is incredibly exciting, so I hope that someday the anime will be able to draw on the momentum of the original story.”

Gakuto Kajiwara, Asta’s voice-over artist, also expressed his excitement—

“Episode 170…finally…the last episode. I have a lot of things on my mind, but…! I hope you’ll follow it all the way to the last episode!”

Meanwhile, Isuta Meister, the Animator/Animation Director/Storyboard artist of the anime, tweeted—

“March 30, Major Announcement”

Yuuki Kana, Noelle’s voice-over artist, shared that there will be a special retrospect program. She is also going to be a part of that.

“The final episode will be aired on March 30th. Finally, the last episode… it seems like it’s been a long time, but it passed in the blink of an eye. I’ll be appearing in a special retrospect program as well, so please watch that too.

More Tweets From Black Clover Anime Insiders

RIN-MI, the show’s Key-animator, had this to share—

“I was deeply moved because I was involved in the second episode of Black Clover with the help of Mrs. Sadakata. I will do my best until the end, so thank you.”

Haruna Kakiage, Sol’s voice-over artist, expressed her sadness over the ending of the show. But she is also looking forward to the special program–

“I’m sad it’s almost over, but there’s a special program! By all means, let’s all watch it on TV together…”

In the meantime, Kiyono Yasuno, Charmy’s voice-over artist, said this—

“It was such a warm and comforting place that every time I went to a recording session, I felt like I was back home, so I am sad to see it end. There are many voices that I was able to find because I met Charmy. Thank you so much for your support! I’m looking forward to working with you all until the last episode! -Kiyono”

Last, but not the least, Megumi Han, Kahono’s voice-over artist shows her gratitude and appreciation—