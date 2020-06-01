Black Clover Chapter 253 Release Date, Spoilers: Yami vs Dante and World Tree Magic Secret Revealed

Black Clover Chapter 253 is coming out this weekend and it will continue the attacks of Vanica on Noelle and Mimosa to spite and make Lolopechka furious. The dark triad wizards are using the devil powers to attack the Spade Kingdom and open the doors to the demonic world. Black Clover 253 manga chapter might also continue the Yami vs Dante fight as it has been too long since fans have seen the characters.

Noelle attacking Vanica with water dragon form was easily countered and the World Tree Magic has a very dark secret. The plan of the dark triad members is to kill 90 percent population of the world. Here is everything you need to know about Black Clover chapter 253 release date, spoilers, predictions, theories, raw scans leaks and ways to read online the manga chapters.

Black Clover Chapter 253 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

Black Clover Chapter 253 spoilers will reveal more about Noelle’s new magic attack, mermaid form and how strong it proves against Vanica. Noelle would most likely be defeated by Vanica as the dark triad leader has a lot of demonic powers to counter every magic attack. Yami vs Dante fight will continue in Black Clover 253 manga chapter and the rest of the magic knights will also be ready for Round 2 against the revived dark disciples.

The World Tree Magic and Dark Magic are connected with each other and there must be an important reason why the villains have attacked the Spade Kingdom. The secret of world magic tree will be revealed in Black Clover chapter 253 and it will the true intentions of the dark triad members. Yami and William Vangeance holds an important connection with the underground world and which is why Dante and Zenon will go after them.

Black Clover Chapter 253 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Black Clover Chapter 253 will release on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in stores as per VIZ’s official website. The raw scans for Black Clover 253 will be leaked out 2-3 days prior on the internet around June 5, but it would be better to wait for the official release.

The latest issue of Black Clover chapter 253 can be read on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump official website and platforms. However, one should always read the manga from their official websites for free as it would help the creators and inspire them to make more interesting stories.