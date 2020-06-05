Black Clover Chapter 253 Spoilers, Raw Scans Leaks: Vanica uses Demon Form to defeat Mermaid Noelle

Black Clover Chapter 253 spoilers are out with the raw scans leaks for the manga issue coming out on the internet. Noelle vs Vanica fight will continue and both the magic users will display some high-level powers. The dark triad members have invaded the Spade Kingdom to bring out the demons from the underground world and it is the job of our heroes to stop them.

The magical knights will try their best in Black Clover 253 manga chapter to stop the demonic creatures from killing everyone. Yami vs Dante fight was not mentioned in the leaks but it could still be a part of the manga chapter. Here are more details on Black Clover chapter 253 spoilers, leaked raw scans, release date and ways to read online the manga series.

Black Clover Chapter 253 Spoilers and Leaks

Black Clover chapter 253 spoilers show what happens after Noelle hits Vanica with her magical attack in the mermaid form. There are flashbacks of Lolopechka crying where Noelle and Mimosa are seen comforting her. Lolo is very emotional over what happened with Megicualla and Vanica is trying to make her angry. Secre uses the surprise seal of Vanica as shown in “Black Clover” chapter 253 leaks which is the main key to the plan of defeating the black magic-user.

There are more scenes of Nolle in the mermaid form where she looks very beautiful and is flying through the air to attack her enemy. Vanica activates her Demon form (Black) in Black Clover chapter 253 to defeat Noelle and the other female knights. It is shown that Vanica is using 70% of her demon form which proves how tough Noelle is in a fight.

Black Clover Chapter 253 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Black Clover Chapter 253 will release on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in stores as per VIZ’s official website. The raw scans for Black Clover 253 are already leaked out on the internet and fans are discussing spoilers over Reddit and other social media platforms, but it would be better to wait for the official release.

Black Clover, Ch. 252: Another battle-filled chapter filled with shockers and stunning art! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/S0pv7Ivd0a pic.twitter.com/0KLEOJK2g3 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 31, 2020

The latest issue of Black Clover chapter 253 can be read on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump official website and platforms. However, one should always read the manga from their official websites for free as it would help the creators and inspire them to make more interesting stories.