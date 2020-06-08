Black Clover Chapter 254 Release Date Delay, Spoilers, Predictions and Ways to Read the Manga Online

Black Clover Chapter 254 release date has been delayed and the new issue of the manga series will not be coming out this Sunday. The creators of Black Clover manga series are on a break and have taken a hiatus of one week to deal with the COVID-19 issues in Japan. Nero used the mana method: Sealing Magic – Eternal Prison to capture Vanica’s Devil Magic and Black Clover 254 chapter will reveal the fate of the dark triad leader.

Noelle, Lolopechka and Mimosa plan to deplete Vanica from her devil powers and then use Arcane Stage Nero to capture and seal the villain. Here is everything you need to know about Black Clover chapter 254 release date, spoilers, predictions, theories, raw scans leaks and ways to read online the manga chapters.

Black Clover Chapter 254 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

Black Clover chapter 254 spoilers reveal that Vanica will somehow escape from Nero’s sealing magic by increasing her devil powers and then lose control. Noelle, Mimosa and Lolopechka will have a hard time fighting against Vanica and viewers will also get to know more about the dark triad leader’s past through some flashbacks.

Vanica vs Lolopechka will be the main battle in Black Clover 254 manga chapter with the other girls helping their friend. Nero’s Sealing Magic, Vengeance’s World Tree Magic, and Asta’s Anti Magic are a perfect counter against the dark triad members, Zenon, Dante and Vanica. Fans are expecting that Black Clover chapter 254 will reveal the past of the dark triad and explain why they are attacking the Spade Kingdom.

Black Clover Chapter 254 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Black Clover Chapter 254 will release on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in stores as per VIZ’s official website. Black Clover manga series is on a hiatus on one week and hence no new chapters will be coming out this weekend. The raw scans for Black Clover 254 will be leaked out 3-4 days prior on the internet around June 17, but it would be better to wait for the official release.

Black Clover, Ch. 253: Noelle and her companions team up and give it everything they’ve got! Read it FREE from the official source! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/a8R0Yc5dER pic.twitter.com/Izx39WTVB1 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 7, 2020

Black Clover chapter 254 of the manga issue can be read on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump official website and platforms. However, one should always read the manga from their official websites for free as it would help the creators and inspire them to make more interesting stories.