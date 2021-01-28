Black Clover Chapter 280 Read Online, Summary, Spoilers, Leaks and other Manga Updates

Black Clover Chapter 280 spoilers and leaks are finally out and the manga chapter will be available to read in a few days. The manga story is full of action with two new devils coming from the underground and giving a tough fight to the Black Bulls squad. Nacht will have to face the devils alone in Black Clover 280 chapter as Asta is still completing his training ritual with Liebe.

Warning: Black Clover Chapter 280 Spoilers ahead

Black Clover Chapter 280 Read Online Legally and English Release Date

Black Clover, Ch. 279: Just when the enemy was on the ropes a new terrifying power is unleashed! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/h1nRYPr5xV pic.twitter.com/DG090NbtDc — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 24, 2021

Black Clover Chapter 280 can be read online legally for free from the official manga sources soon. The latest 3 manga issues are available to read for free without any subscription and hence fans should use the following platforms to read Black Clover 280 manga chapter.

Viz Media

Shonen Jump

MangaPlus

Black Clover Chapter 280 will release this Sunday, January 31 and the manga issue will be available to read at 11 am EST on the official sources.

Black Clover Chapter 280 Summary Spoilers and Leaks

Black Clover Chapter 280 Summary Spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 280 Title: Surging disaster

17 pages!

devils are even stronger than dark triad members according to Nacht

names are Lilith and Nahemah

roots of Qliphoth tree drain mana from the world, and devils pour from the Spade castle, demon(s) are back too

first gate opens and triad members can go 100%

Vanica frees herself and goes after Charlotte

Dante starts beating Jack to a pulp

Nacht wants to take down Morris but needs to deal with Lilith & Nahemah

Nacht asks Plumede “die with me”

Zenon counters on Yuno and asks about who it is that will die after all.

Demon(s) attack Clover Kingdom

Chapter ends with Asta still in the devil’s ritual

Tabata’s author comment for this week’s issue: “After I drew praying mantis the other day, I happened to watch the TV show “Mantis Sensei” and the mantis was amazing!

Source: Black Clover Chapter 280 Spoilers from Reddit

Note: There could be several errors in the translations and hence fans must read the official versi on.