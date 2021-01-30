Black Clover Chapter 281 Plot Predictions, Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans And Where To Read Online For Free

Black Clover Chapter 281 is the next chapter in line for the manga series by Yuki Tabata. And the best part about the upcoming chapter is that there are no breaks or delays. Hence, the manga issue will release next Sunday. It seems that the situation has totally reversed and the Clover Kingdom is being attacked by the devils. The new twin devils coming out from the Underworld has boosted the powers of dark triad members.

Black Clover Chapter 281 Plot Predictions

The manga storyline ended with Asta in his devil ritual and he needs to complete his training soon and help his friends. Yuno, Charlotte and Jack are now being overwhelmed by Zenon, Vanica and Dante as they have received a 100 percent power boost from the devils. Nacht can’t fight all his enemies at once. The imminent chapter might show the Black Bulls vice-captain taking his first loss.

Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans and Read Online

Chapter 281 release date is set as Sunday, February 7, 2021. Spoilers and summary will be updated when the manga raws cans are verified and translated into English. Spoilers are reported to be out by this Thursday, February 4. Meanwhile, the manga raws leaks will be out on the internet.

It has been the same pattern every regular week where the leaks are out 3 days before the official release. The physical manga copies of the new chapter will be printed 2-3 days in advance as it takes some time in transportation and hence the leakers get access to the spoilers.

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 281 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus official website and platforms. One should always read the manga from their official websites for free as it would help the creators and inspire them to make more interesting stories.