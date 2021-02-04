Black Clover is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and has been adapted into a highly regarded anime TV show. The anime has gained a lot of following over recent years. It was very recently announced that the Black Clover anime will be ending on 30th March 2021. It came as a shock to the fans as the manga story is still ongoing.

Many fans are hoping that the show will be back on air one day when the manga has sufficiently advanced its story. Meanwhile, fans will have to contend with the weekly manga chapter releases to quench their thirst.

Black Clover Chapter 281 Spoilers

There is a lore about the two ancient demons (majin). The ancient demon goes on the offensive. And it goes straight for the king. And then, Julius uses his last page spell. Kasier (purple orca cap), Krisch (Mimosa bro) and Solid try to fight but difference in power is too great.

Julius’s last page spell increases his power tremendously and gives him an adult age temporarily. He can now fight on par with the other. However, Julius’ spell is cut short when he runs of out power and turns back into a kid again. Meanwhile, Asta is shown to have finished his training.

Source: Black Clover Chapter 281 Spoilers on Reddit

Detailed summary will be updated once the manga raws are properly translated into English.

BLACK CLOVER CHAPTER 281 SPOILERS- THERE ARE ALMOST 10 QLIPHOTH DEVILS TO BE RELEASED

There are a sum of ten Qliphoth fiends according to the tree legends and just two (Naamah and Lilith) have turned out in the Black Clover manga arrangement up until now. pic.twitter.com/Lk2ZI5Bd1c — Anime_hub86 (@AnimeHub86) February 3, 2021

Read Online and Official Release Date

Chapter 281 will release on Sunday, February 7, as per the official manga sources. It can be read for free on several platforms and here are the official sources that are totally legal. The latest three chapters of Black Clover manga series are always free to read and hence one should always use the following websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.