Black Clover Chapter 296 Release Date Delay, Spoilers, Leaks, Raws Scans and Read Manga Online

Black Clover Chapter 296 is coming out next in the manga series but fans will have to wait for an extra week for that. It has been updated that the manga series has been delayed by 7 days as there will be a break in the next week for the WSJ Issue 28.

But that won’t stop fans from hyping up for the Black Clover 296 manga chapter as it will feature some cool action panels. Noelle vs Vanica fight is all set to happen in the next chapter after their new powers were teased in the previous chapters. Here is more on Black Clover Chapter 296 release date, spoilers, leaks, raws scans and manga read online methods.

Black Clover Chapter 296 Spoilers, Leaks and Raws Scans

Black Clover Chapter 296 spoilers will be out around this Thursday, June 10th as per the usual schedule. The manga leaks are generally out on Thursdays whenever there is no break involved and the same is expected to happen next week too.

Black Clover Chapter 296 title, summary and the break details for next week will be updated once the spoilers are verified and translated. Black Clover Chapter 296 raws scans will be out 2-3 days before the manga release date, but it would be better to wait for the original manga version.

Black Clover Chapter 296 Release Date Delay and Read Online

Black Clover Chapter 296 release date has been delayed to next Sunday, June 20th as per the reports. It has been reported that there is a break next week and hence no new chapter will be coming out next Sunday.

Fans can read online Black Clover Chapter 296 legally for free from the following manga sources.