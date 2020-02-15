Black Panther 2 Trailer, Release Date, Filming, Cast, Plot Details and Namor as the Main Villain

Black Panther 2 is in works and after reaching new heights of popularity for winning Oscar award, everyone has high hopes from the sequel. Ryan Coogler is coming back to direct the Black Panther sequel and Marvel is fully confident in him. Chadwick Boseman will once again portray the character of King of Wakanda, T’challa aka the Black Panther. Here is everything you need to know about Black Panther 2 trailer, release date, filming, cast, plot details and rumors of Namor being the main villain in the sequel.

Black Panther 2 Trailer and Release Date

Black Panther 2 release date was announced by Disney at the last D23 Expo and the sequel will premiere in theaters on May 6, 2022, as the last movie of MCU’s Phase 4. It makes sense for Kevin Feige to have faith in their most popular property as Black Panther has achieved new heights of success. Black Panther 2 trailer could come out before the end of 2021 and it would be in line with the 6 months gap rule before release.

Black Panther 2 Filming and Cast Details

Black Panther sequel is reported to start filming in Australia from March 2021 once the Shang-Chi and Thor: Love and Thunder wraps their schedule in the counrty. Here is the confirmed list of cast members set to appear in Black Panther 2.

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Lupita Nyong ‘O as Nakia

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Daniel Kailua as W’Kaby

Angela Bassett as Ronda, the mother of T’Challa

RUMOR: The sequel to #BlackPanther may reportedly begin production in March 2021 in Australia! https://t.co/1FQad4ZcOq pic.twitter.com/Z0gv83gHfF — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 14, 2020

Black Panther 2 Plot Spoilers: Namor will be the Villain

Black Panther 2 plot s not finalized at the moment as the script is being written but there are certain rumors on the story. There are reports that Namor, the ruler of Atlantis will be the main villain and wage a war on Wakanda and T’challa will have to defend his kingdom from a foreign attack. Namor was teased in Avengers: Endgame and it would be a great way to introduce Atlantis in MCU with the sequel of Black Panther and start Phase 5 with a bang.