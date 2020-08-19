BLACKPINK is rising to success day-by-day: Here’s all you need to know about the K-Pop Group!

The girl group of South Korea BLACKPINK is one of the most popular and loved K-Pop bands in the entire world. Here’s everything you need to know about their net worth, popularity and success.

In 2016, the band made its debut under YG Entertainment with four members namely Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose. After their first album Square One, they quickly rose to fame. Their first album was released digitally on 8 August 2016. The hit songs Whistle and Boombayah from their first album have over 533 million and 939 million views on YouTube.

In June 2018, BLACKPINK released their first Korean EP ‘Square Up’. It was listed at number 40 on the Billboard 200 chart. Another song from the album ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ entered the Billboard Hot 100 ranking at no.55. currently, this music video has more than 1.2 Billion views on YouTube.

During the group’s first world tour named ‘Blackpink World Tour’, the group performed in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe. BLACKPINK also set the record of the most-subscribed artist on YouTube with over 44.1 million subscribers.

Some of the successful collaborations of the group include collaborations with international artists Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. The group recently collaborated with Lady Gaga for ‘Sour Candy’. The single became the highest charting song on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Another single titled ‘How You Like That’ was also a great success. It became the second longest charting single by a K-pop girl group in the history of Canada. The net worth of BLACKPINK is around $32 million and its individual members have a net worth of around $8 million each.