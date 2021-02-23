Bleach Anime Season 17 Release, Latest Update, Plot Summary; Adaption Of Burn The Witch Manga

Bleach Anime Season 17 has finally been confirmed to be scheduled for 2021 as part of the Bleach 20th anniversary project. Weekly Shonen Jump issue 17 reported that Season 17 will adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War story arc from the manga series by creator Tite Kubo.

Also, there will be a Bleach 2020 project that animates the Bleach: Burn The Witch story arc. Directed by Tatsuro Kawano (animation director for a season of the Psycho-Pass anime series), the OVA episode is being produced by animation company Studio Colorido.

Presumably, new season will start with Episode 367. The number of Bleach 2021 episodes have not yet been announced. However, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is hundreds of chapters in the manga, so the anime is likely to run for many cours. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons, and anime seasons usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour. That means there will probably be Bleach Season 18, 19, and so on.

Bleach 2020 OVA episode adapts the Burn The Witch manga one-shot

The good news is that the anime is coming back relatively quickly for a Bleach OVA episode. Studio Colorido is producing the new episode for a 2020 release. The studio is best known for producing Pokemon: Twilight Wings. The studio is a subsidiary of Twin Engine, which owns the anime licensing rights to big names such as the Dororo anime and the Vinland Saga anime.

Bleach: Burn The Witch was a one-shot manga chapter that Kubo released in Shonen Jump back on July 16, 2018. It was Kubo’s first new Bleach manga chapter since August 2016. Originally, it was announced by Weekly Shonen Jump in mid-August 2020 that the Burn The Witch manga would only have four chapters, but then it was announced a week later that Burn The Witch Volume 1 would be released on October 2, 2020. Typically, if a manga series is only one volume it will be listed without a number.

Viz Media will be digitally publishing the official English translation of the Burn The Witch manga. Set 12 years after the Quincy Blood War, Bleach: Burn The Witch told the story of two witches working for the Soul Society in Reverse London. In this world, dragons are real, and in the ancient past, caused the majority of deaths in London. The modern residents of London cannot see dragons, so it’s up to the people in Reverse London to control the dragons and protect the people from a fiery death.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will be streaming Bleach: Burn The Witch in United States, Canda, South America, Europe, Oceania, Middle East, and Africa.

Manga compared to the 2021 anime

The anime followed the manga’s story up until Episode 64. Multiple anime original story arcs were introduced in order to give Kubo more time to create new manga chapters. These filler episodes continued until Episode 110. The anime continued to rely on filler multiple times over the years.

Therefore, assuming that Bleach’s new season adapts the entirety of the story arc, the anime could adapt the Bleach manga’s ending. But it will take multiple seasons since we’re talking about over 200 chapters, which is almost a third of the entire manga.

The good news is that English-only manga readers can read ahead right now. The bad news is that Bleach’s new season run will likely be the ending of the anime series. Unless, however, a Bleach manga sequel is announced.

Bleach Anime Season 17 Release Date Set For 2021

Weekly Shonen Jump or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Bleach Season 17 release date. However, the production of a Bleach 2021 sequel has been announced.

Considering the timing of the announcement, the Bleach 2021 anime may be coming out in the first half of 2021. Let’s just be thankful that Season 17 is finally happening.

Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Spoilers (Plot Summary/Synopsis)

The last time we watched Ichigo Kurosaki he had lost his powers. He struggled to regain them with the help of Rukia Kuchiki. With the help of other members of the Soul Society he faced off against Kugo Ginjo.

In the present, the hard-fought peace is broken when Hollows begin disappearing mysteriously. And no one knows who is behind it. Eventually, a new group of warriors calling themselves the Wandenreich attack.

The Wandenreich, which translates as the Invisible Empire, is a secret group of the Quincy. A thousand years ago, the Quincy lost the war with the Shinigami and they escaped and created a hiding place. They have been biding their time and slowly gathering their power.

The Wandenreich launch an assault on the Soul Society. An all-out war between the Quincy and the Shinigami has begun. The survival of the Soul Society is put to the test. And Ichigo must survive super-intense training in order to have a chance at fighting back.