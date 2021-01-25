Bleach New Season Release Date, Trailer, Plot Predictions And Latest Updates

Bleach new season 17 directed by Noriyuki Abe is confirmed and finally coming to Netflix very soon in 2021. The Japanese anime TV series is based on a manga series of the same name written by Masashi Sogo, Tsuyoshi Kida, and Kento Shimoyama. It’s based on a manga collection of the Tite Kubo series. This animated drama is created by Noriyuki Abe and produced by TV Tokyo, Dentsu, and Pierrot. The first time Bleach was released in 2004 and continues to spark on the television, to March 2012.

Almost done with season 17 of #BLEACH ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/mmAweejH9V — Juve Cristiano (@JuveCristiano) September 5, 2019

The series follows up the story of a teenage boy named Ichigo Kurosaki. The boy is able to see the spirits in fact he became a Soul Reaper, for those who aren’t aware of what Soul Reaper is then, it is someone who is in the race of spirits simply means a stage between Human life and after death life. It is one of those series that fans can not let go of. You probably remember that Ichigo Kurosaki once ruled at the top of the Shonen industry and fans don’t want to see an end of this anime.

Plot Predictions

Weekly Shonen Jump 17 reported that Bleach new Season 17 will adapt a thousand-year blood war story arc taken from the original manga series. There is chaos everywhere because Ichigo is missing and the soul group Wandenreich attacked the soul society.

Now, only Ichigo can save the world from the ruthless attacks by Wandenreich but he has to undergo hard-training and struggle to become an unbeatable warrior. On the other side, Quincy is fighting with Shinigami.

Bleach Season 17 Release Date

Bleach new season 17 will be released on 23 April 2021 at any time on TV Tokyo and there will be a total of 22 episodes. Then, it will be released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other platforms after the official premiere.

Trailer

There is no official trailer available for Bleach Season 17 but you can enjoy the Bleach 20th Anniversary Project video which gonna give you spoilers regarding the next episodes.