Bond 25 Trailer Breakdown: Hidden Details in No Time to Die Teaser Trailer

James Bond: No Time to Die teaser trailer was released a few days back and fans got to see the first glimpses of what’s in store for the next spy adventure. Bond 25 could be the last movie for Daniel Craig and it went through so many troubles, first the director was changed from Danny Boyle to Cary Fukunaga and then Craig was injured and the movie was delayed.

Now that we have a confirmed release date and title for the James Bond movie, the trailer gives out a lot while being cryptic enough. Here is the trailer breakdown for Bond 25: No Time to Die which will uncover all the hidden details you missed the first time.

Bond 25: No Time to Die Trailer Breakdown

No Time to Die teaser trailer starts with James Bond showing up in a garage in a trench coat which indicates him living a simple life and retiring from MI6. But the next shot we see is Bond getting out of his Aston Martin car in a sleek suit, back in the business after his CIA friend Felix Leiter calls him for help.

The next few seconds are of intense action, cars jumping off the cliff, Ana De Armas with her two guns shooting at someone, Lashana Lynch as Nomi looking out of a window, and Bond jumping his motorbike off some stairs into a group of people. The trailer for No Time to Die ends with Bond in a tuxedo in some sort of party and we get a hint of Rami Malek’s character Safin in a white mast hiding behind windows.

No Time to Die Plot Theories

The biggest mystery in James Bond: No Time to Die is about the character of Rami Malek who will be the main villain of the movie. Some theories are floating around which says that Safin could be Blofeld from Spectre or his son taking revenge on James Bond. It was also revealed that Lasana Lynch will be the first female Bond lead and her character Nomi could have a side story that will lead to her own spin-off.