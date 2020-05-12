Boruto Chapter 46 Release Date, Spoilers, Predictions: Koji Kashin’s Identity will be Revealed by Jigen

Boruto Chapter 46 is coming out next week and fans are glad that there is no delay in the manga issue. While most of the manga series are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan, Boruto chapters are released once every month, which gives the creators enough time to work on it.

Jigen vs Koji Kashin fight will continue in Boruto 46 manga issue and fans are confident that it will resolve the whole secret identity thing. Amado has finally entered Konoha village and he might also have some evil plans which will be revealed soon. Here are more details on “Boruto” chapter 46 release date, predictions, spoilers and ways to read online the manga series.

Boruto Chapter 46 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

Boruto Chapter 46 spoilers predict that Jigen vs Koji Kashin fight will reach the next level as the two fighters will use some powerful moves. Koji Kashin has certainly the upper hand as he is on his full power, whereas Jigen is only at 10 percent of his chakra due to his recent fight against Naruto and Sasuke. Fans are confident that Jigen will still win the fight in Boruto 46 manga chapter as he is the vessel of Isshiki Ōtsutsuki.

In the previous manga chapter, Boruto was able to defeat Boro without any chakra left as Momoshiki took over his body. The same thing could happen in “Boruto” chapter 46 as Isshiki takes over Jigen’s body to defeat Koji Kashin. It is also possible that Momoshiki won’t kill Koji Kashin, but instead will destroy his mask to reveal his secret identity. Naruto, Sasuke and others in Konoha village are watching Jigen vs Koji Kashin fight live, as Amado has made arrangements for the same. It means everyone will know in Boruto Chapter 46 who is the real person behind Kashin, whether its Jiraiya or some cyborg.

Boruto Chapter 46 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Boruto Chapter 46 release date is set as Wednesday, May 20, 2020, as per the Viz media website. The raw scans for Boruto 46 manga chapter will be leaked online around 2-3 days before that, around May 17-18 and spoilers will be out.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ch. 45: Major reveals in this chapter that change everything! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/IvFnNodSZn pic.twitter.com/poLK9h8Pio — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 20, 2020

Fans can read the latest Boruto manga chapters for free on official Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps and websites. It would be better to wait for the official release of the “Boruto” chapter 46 English version as it would help the manga creators.