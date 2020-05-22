Boruto Chapter 47 Release Date, Spoilers, Predictions: Boruto’s Death can stop Momoshiki from taking over

Boruto Chapter 46 release date is still a month away but the manga series has become very exciting after Amado’s revelations in the recent issue. Boruto and Kawaki are bound by karma seals of other deities and they have to find a solution to the problem. Jigen vs Kashin Koji fight will also come to an end in Boruto 47 manga chapter.

It was not exactly revealed that who is the creator of Koji in the Boruto chapter 46, but there were enough hints to confirm that he is related to Jiraiya. Amado explained to the Konoha people how the Ohtsutsuki clan works and they might have to kill Boruto in order to stop Momoshiki from taking over his body. Here are more details on “Boruto” chapter 47 release date, spoilers, theories, predictions, raw scans leaks and ways to read online the manga series.

Boruto Chapter 47 Predictions, Theories and Spoilers

Boruto Chapter 47 predictions indicate that how the Konoha people will take the new information on karma powers and devise a solution. It was explained by Amado that Boruto’s karma is a digital copy of Momoshiki and he is slowly taking over the host’s body. There will be a time when the Ohtsutsuki will fully extract himself and Boruto will become Momoshiki after that. Boruto has to be killed right away to stop Momoshiki’s rebirth as a parasite without a host body will also die right away.

Naruto along with Sasuke and the other Konoha scientists will come up with some other method in Boruto 47 manga chapter to save his son. Kawaki is also suffering from the same problem and hence the villagers will try to save him along with Boruto. Orochimaru, the former villain has been approached to solve the karma problem in “Boruto” chapter 47 and find a solution to remove the parasite safely.

Boruto Chapter 47 Release Date, Raw Scans Leaks and Read Online

Boruto Chapter 47 release date is set as Saturday, June 20, 2020, as per the Viz media website. The new chapters in the Bourto manga series are released on a monthly basis and hence not much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The raw scans for Boruto 47 manga chapter will be leaked online around 2-3 days before that, around June 17-18 to be more exact.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ch. 46: A battle-filled chapter also packed with major reveals! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/MxGSNkcWcK pic.twitter.com/Y7VuNaH4Fz — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 20, 2020

Fans can read the latest Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapters for free on official Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps and websites. It would be better to wait for the official release of the “Boruto” chapter 47 English version as it would help the manga creators.