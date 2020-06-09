Boruto Chapter 47 Release Date, Spoilers, Theories: Koji Kashin is the Clone of Jiraiya Confirmed

Boruto Chapter 47 will come out soon and it will finally confirm the popular theory that Kashin Koji is related to Jiraiya. Fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series were quick enough to link Koji with Jiraiya when they first saw him as he was using the same fighting techniques as the old ninja. There are various theories that the masked Kara member is linked to Naruto’s friend Jiraiya and Boruto 47 manga chapter will shed more light on the subject.

While the previous Boruto chapter was titled “True Identity” and fans were hoping that it will reveal the identity of Koji, it instead gave a proper background on Jigen, the Kara leader, and his true motives. The upcoming Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter might be focused on Koji Kashin and show us his backstory and reveal his creators. Here are more details on Boruto chapter 47 release date, spoilers, theories, raw scans leaks and ways to read online the manga chapters.

Boruto Chapter 47 Spoilers, Leaks and Theories

Boruto Chapter 47 will start with the Jigen vs Koji Kashin and show which of the Kara fighter wins the battle. Naruto shows Koji and Jigen fighting and the former’s moves reminded him of his mentor Jiraiya and fans were quick enough to connect the link. There are fan theories that Boruto 47 manga chapter will reveal that Kashin Koji is a cyborg clone of Jiraiya created from his DNA.

Boruto and Naruto manga series mainly revolves around scientific themes such as clones, cyborgs, and cybernetic enhancements. Fans are already making speculations that the creator of Kashin Koji could be someone from Konoha village. Boruto Chapter 47 theories are claiming that Orochimaru could be one of the scientists that made Kashin Koji by using Jiraiya’s DNA.

Boruto Chapter 47 Release Date, Raw Scans Leaks and Read Online

Boruto Chapter 47 release date has been shifted two days earlier to Thursday, June 18 from June 20 as per the official manga website. The new chapters in the Bourto manga series are released on a monthly basis and it has been pre-poned this time. The raw scans for Boruto 47 manga chapter will be leaked online around 2-3 days before that, around June 15-16 to be more exact.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ch. 46: A battle-filled chapter also packed with major reveals! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/MxGSNkcWcK pic.twitter.com/Y7VuNaH4Fz — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 20, 2020

Fans can read the latest Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapters for free on official Shonen Jump, Viz media and Manga Plus apps and websites. It would be better to wait for the official release of the “Boruto” chapter 47 English version as it would help the manga creators.