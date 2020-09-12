Boruto Chapter 50 release date is less than a week away and fans are eagerly waiting for the spoilers to come out. Boruto, Naruto and Sasuke will fight against Isshiki as things won’t go down as planned. It might be possible that Isshiki enlists the help of Code to fight agains the ninjas in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 50.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the spoilers and leaks to come out as the manga storyline has gotten interesting. Here are more details on Boruto Chapter 50 spoilers, leaks, full summary, manga read online and the latest updates.

Boruto Chapter 50 Spoilers, Leaks and Full Summary

Boruto Chapter 50 spoilers and the full summary will be out soon as the manga issue is coming out two days early. Isshiki is the only Kara member standing as the rest of them are defeated or have turned sides. Delta as been put to sleep by Amado, Koji Kashin aka Jiraiya is almost dead and hence Code is the only standing Kara member.

Code is strong and Isshiki trusts himself, which is why he could come out as his ally in Boruto 50 chapter. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series has barely revealed about the fighting skills of Code and hence fans are very much excited. Although Isshiki is strong enough to take out Naruto and Sasuke by himself, he also needs to retrieve Kawaki. Boruto Chapter 50 spoilers are predicting that Isshiki will face Boruto and Code handles Naruto and Sasuke or vice versa.

Boruto Chapter 50 Release Date, Raw Scans and Manga Read Online

Boruto Chapter 50 release date is set as September 18, 2020, as per the Viz media website. The raw scans for Boruto 50 manga chapter will be leaked online around 2-3 days and spoilers will be out around September 15-16 to be more exact.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ch. 49: A being of immeasurable power hovers above Konoha threatening all! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/VIevenupjI pic.twitter.com/P3C6UeRDxV — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 20, 2020

Fans can read the latest Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapters for free on official Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps and websites. It would be better to wait for the official release of the “Boruto” chapter 50 English version as it would help the manga creators.