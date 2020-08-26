Boruto Chapter 50 Spoilers, Preview, Raw Scans Release Date and Plot Speculation

Boruto, Sasuke and Naruto are all set to team up against Isshiki in ‘Boruto’ chapter 50. Fans will see the most important fight of the series. The good news is that the next chapter is set to release earlier than predicted.

Plot predictions and Chapter 50 Spoilers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations previous chapter revolved around Isshiki’s arrival in Konoha. Readers witnessed some action between Naruto and Otsutsuki, but the big surprise came when Boruto jumped into the looming battle.

Boruto is now a part of the big battle against Isshiki officially. The protagonist somehow created a different dimension in spite of his lack of practice. The trio will now be able to go out in chapter 50 and not worry about ruining Konoha or hurting the citizens.

September 18th is only weeks away NEED BORUTO CHAPTER 50 ASAP pic.twitter.com/ttrY741Ps5 — 🍃 Jake Uzumaki 🍃 On Break (@jacobhuston14) August 23, 2020

In ‘Boruto’ chapter 50, the battle will continue for some while. In the latest chapter, readers saw that Isshiki will be a bigger problem than Jigen. As Sasuke and Naruto were beaten badly in the fight, they will need as much help as they can get to defeat Isshiki.

The fight’s most exciting part is the uncertainty surrounding Boruto’s power. After Boruto used his kkarma to transport Isshiki to another dimension, Isshiki was left wondering how much of Boruto’s power was left. Boro was wiped out when Momoshiki took control of Boruto’s body.

When will ‘Boruto’ chapter 50 release?

The new chapter is set to release on 18 September. We usually get to see new chapters on the 20th day of each month. The new chapters are available for free on Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.