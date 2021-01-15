Boruto Chapter 54 Spoilers, Plot Prediction, Discussion, Release Date, Timings And Latest Updates

Boruto Chapter 54 spoilers and theories are galore. Borushiki is the combination of Boruto and Momoshiki but that is way unstable and can’t exist for a longer time. Naruto and Sasuke can’t even fight back Momoshiki properly as it will hurt Boruto’s body in the process.

Boruto Chapter 54 Plot Predictions And Discussion

The predictions go like there will be a psychological battle of Boruto vs Momoshiki to take control of the young shinobi’s body. There is no way Boruto will let Momoshiki take over him that easily. And since they are in the same body, a physical fight is meaningless.

After the seeing the final events of the previous chapter, fans are desperate to see what lies ahead. Boruto attacked Sasuke and took out his Rinnegan, which was quite an unexpected ending. Losing the rinnegan would make sasuke a genin. He needs two eyes for the Susano. With his right eye he can only control Amatarsu, while he can’t generate one. Now, speculations are that Boruto may even feel guilty in future and distance himself from his people to keep them safe from Momoshiki.

Meanwhile, Naruto is powerless as he used every bit of his chakra in a battle with Isshiki. And Sasuke has no Rinnegan, Momoshiki already destroy it. Kawaki is a little injured but he is the only hope against Boruto cum Momoshiki. As Momoshiki made it very clear that he is going to kill the remaining nuisance. So, Kawaki vs Boruto cum Momoshiki is highly expected from Chapter 54.

He might get cut on his eye next chapter. Boruto Chapter 54 pic.twitter.com/do7Vd1AgYE — SeannyBoiYT (@SeannyBoiYT) January 15, 2021

Release Date And Timings For Different Regions Of The World

Boruto Chapter 54 releases on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, as per the official manga sources. Additionally, here are the exact timings of the manga release as per the different time zones.