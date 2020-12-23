Boruto Chapter 54 Spoilers, Release Date, Raw Scans And Latest News; What Happens To Sasuke With His Rinnegan Gone?

In the upcoming chapter,Borutocan be seen going on a dark path. Boruto eventually exceeds the command/control, but at the same time he is probably what attacked Sasuke. Some discussions hint at Momoshiki overtaking Boruto’s body completely.Toward the end of the previous chapter, after stabbing Sasuke in the eye, Boruto tells Naruto and company that he is going to end them soon. It’s now clear that it is not Kawaki that has been turned evil in the first chapter. Instead, it’s Boruto who comes down to Konoha village to attack everyone. It could prove everyone wrong about the battle between Boruto and Kawkai. And that could be an amazing twist.This chapter will reveal what happens to Sasuke after Momoshiki took over Boruto and stabbed him in the eye. Fans obviously want to see is what would happen to Sasuke, now that his rinnegan is destroyed. The future timeline history also confirmed Boruto destroyed Konoha village after he turned evil. This time, Kawaki is the one who defends the people. Boruto will then go to hiding after Momoshiki most likely makes him kill Sasuke or Naruto, both badly injured.
Release Date And Raw Scans
According to the official manga website, chapter 54 can be released on January 20, 2021. The spoilers for this chapter will be released five or six days before its original release. And the raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read the latest chapter on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms.
The Mandalorian Season 2 Ending Discussed And Explained; Season 3 Spoilers And Predictions; What’s In Store For Din Djarin And The Rest?