Boruto Chapter 54 Spoilers, Release Date, Raw Scans And Latest News; What Happens To Sasuke With His Rinnegan Gone?

Boruto Chapter 54 is going to release next month. Fans are disheartened about the month long wait. After the release of the previous chapter, fans are now waiting to see what happens next in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The new chapter has been titled “The Power of the Connection”.

Spoilers and Preview For Boruto Chapter 54

In the upcoming chapter, Boruto can be seen going on a dark path. Boruto Boruto eventually exceeds the command/control, but at the same time he is probably what attacked Sasuke. Some discussions hint at Momoshiki overtaking Boruto’s body completely.

Toward the end of the previous chapter , after stabbing Sasuke in the eye, Boruto tells Naruto and company that he is going to end them soon. It’s now clear that it is not Kawaki that has been turned evil in the first chapter. Instead, it’s Boruto who Boruto who comes down to Konoha village to attack everyone. It could prove everyone wrong about the battle between Boruto and Kawkai. And that could be an amazing twist.

This chapter will reveal what happens to Sasuke after Momoshiki took over Boruto and stabbed him in the eye. Fans obviously want to see is what would happen to Sasuke, now that his rinnegan is destroyed. The future timeline history also confirmed Boruto destroyed Konoha village after he turned evil. This time, Kawaki is the one who defends the people. Boruto will then go to hiding after Momoshiki most likely makes him kill Sasuke or Naruto, both badly injured.

Release Date And Raw Scans