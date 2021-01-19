Boruto Chapter 54 Spoilers, Title, Raw Scans, Leaked Cover, Latest Updates, Doubts And Discussions

Boruto Chapter 54 spoilers are out. However, a lot of fake spoilers were trending on Twitter and it had fans confused. There were certain manga panels showing an injured Sasuke that looked kind of real. However, they were confirmed to be fake.

Boruto Chapter 54 Title, Spoilers, Leaks And Raw Scans

Boruto Chapter 54 has been titled “Brothers”. The cover page leaks show that Boruto is standing in a leaning position with one of his eyes closed and the other one overtaken by Momoshiki. The background color for the manga cover is Yellow. And it also hints a lot about the storyline.

Boruto Chapter 54 Cover Page (LQ). Title: ‘Brothers’ pic.twitter.com/KX8XWV4ztF — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 19, 2021

In the previous manga issue, Chapter 53 had Kawaki on the cover with a red background. It can be easily combined with Chapter 54 and it will make “That’s Reality, Brothers” with Kawaki and Boruto standing side by side.

The red text on the manga cover has been translated as “Despair awaken” and it means that Borushiki has awakened in the manga storyline. The cover page also show that the Boruto has the kunai tied to his pants and things won’t go well for anyone.

Doubts related to Boruto Franchise:

Is Naruto or Sasuke going to die, is Naruto still alive in 2021?

There is very little chance of Naruto or Sasuke dying as the Manga has been given back to original Naruto writer Masashi Kishimoto. And he will definitely not kill Naruto or Sasuke that’s for sure.

Is Boruto’s Eye Jougan really strong?

Yes, Boruto’s eye Jougan is really strong with space-time abilities and other known abilities being able to see and sense chakra and weak points, it is an old eye of Otsutsukis as per Urashiki, and has some connection with Toneri.

Boruto Chapter 54 official release for every country release date is on this Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 11:59 PM JST (Japan Standard Time).